Jack Favazza, junior, Marquette By Greg Uptain | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com Dec 19, 2022

Favazza posted a pair of top-four finishes at the Class 2 state meet. He had a third-place effort in the 200-yard individual medley and a fourth-place showing in the 100 breaststroke.