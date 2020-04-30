Jack Wever, Kirkwood

Graduation year: 2018
Wever enjoyed a standout career for the Pioneers that included an All-Metro first-team selection as a sophomore before back-to-back seasons where he was named the All-Metro swimmer of the year in 2016 and 2017. He won consecutive 100-yard backstroke titles his final two years of high school and also captured the state title in the 200 individual medley as a senior. Overall, Wever earned six individual state medals and five more for relays. He recently completed his sophomore season at the University of Louisville.
