Hansen secured a trio of gold medals for the Class 1 team champion Colts. He captured an individual gold by winning the 100-yard breaststroke and was part of Central's title-winning 200 medley and 200 freestyle relay teams. Hansen also finished third in the 200 individual medley. His state final time in the breaststroke was the area's fastest and his state final time in the IM was the area's third-best.