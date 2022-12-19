Jeffrey Ge, junior, MICDS By Greg Uptain | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com Dec 19, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Ge turned in a runner-up performance in the Class 2 100-yard breaststroke final and was also a member of the Rams' fifth-place 200 medley relay team. 0 Comments Tags Prep-sports Final Jeffrey Ge Medley Relay Sport STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story 2022 All-Metro boys swimming & diving third team