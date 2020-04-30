Jon Glaser, Lafayette
0 comments

Jon Glaser, Lafayette

  • 0
Subscribe today: $5 for 5 months

Graduation year: 2013

Earned three third-place state finishes, two in the 200-yard freestyle and one in the 500 free. Had two other all-state individual showings and also won three medals for relays, including the Lancers’ state champion 400 free relay in 2011. Went on to a stellar collegiate career at Missouri S&T University, where he was the NCAA Division II runner-up in the 500 free as a freshman and earned 24 All-America awards in his four years in Rolla.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports