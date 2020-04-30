Jon Glaser, Lafayette

Graduation year: 2013
Earned three third-place state finishes, two in the 200-yard freestyle and one in the 500 free. Had two other all-state individual showings and also won three medals for relays, including the Lancers’ state champion 400 free relay in 2011. Went on to a stellar collegiate career at Missouri S&T University, where he was the NCAA Division II runner-up in the 500 free as a freshman and earned 24 All-America awards in his four years in Rolla.
