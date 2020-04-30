Joseph Feder, St. Louis University High

Graduation year: 2019
Was a key cog in helping the Junior Billikens win the Class 2 team title in his senior year. Had individual finishes of second (200-yard freestyle) and third (100 free) as a senior, as well as helping the SLUH 400 free relay team to a state title and the 200 free relay team to a second-place finish. As a junior, he finished second in the 100 free and fifth in the 200 free. Also had a pair of sixth-place state finishes as a sophomore.
