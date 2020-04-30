Kevin Steinhouse, John Burroughs

Graduation year: 2014
Steinhouse had a very successful final two years for the Bombers, including a nod as the All-Metro swimmer of the year in 2013. He won the 50-yard freestyle title his senior year and was part of Burroughs’ state champion 200 free relay teams as both a junior and a senior. Steinhouse also had three runner-up showings, including the 50 free as a junior, the 200 medley relay as a junior and the 400 free relay as a senior. He went on to swim and play water polo at Carnegie Mellon University.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.