 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lee Naber, senior, MICDS
0 comments

Lee Naber, senior, MICDS

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Lee Naber, MICDS

Lee Naber, MICDS swimming

Signed with Virginia Tech. Naber earned runner-up finishes in both the 200-yard freestyle and 100 backstroke finals at the Class 2 meet, one year after winning both events when the Rams were in Class 1. The 2020 All-Metro boys swimmer of the year also helped the MICDS 200 free relay team to a third-place finish. Naber's state final time in the 200 freestyle was the fastest in the area this season and he also recorded the area's best time in the 500 freestyle, an event he didn't compete in at state.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Meet the St. Louis high school stars who made history last week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News