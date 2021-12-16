Lee Naber, senior, MICDS

Signed with Virginia Tech. Naber earned runner-up finishes in both the 200-yard freestyle and 100 backstroke finals at the Class 2 meet, one year after winning both events when the Rams were in Class 1. The 2020 All-Metro boys swimmer of the year also helped the MICDS 200 free relay team to a third-place finish. Naber's state final time in the 200 freestyle was the fastest in the area this season and he also recorded the area's best time in the 500 freestyle, an event he didn't compete in at state.