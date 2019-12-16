Followed up a breakout All-Metro first-team performance as a freshman with his second consecutive Class 2 one-meter diving championship. Fell less than four points shy of last year’s state meet total and just three-hundredths of a point off another 500-point showing. Also broke his own record at the Gateway Athletic Conference meet.
