Logan Schelfaut, Francis Howell North

Logan Schelfaut, Francis Howell North diving

Followed up a breakout All-Metro first-team performance as a freshman with his second consecutive Class 2 one-meter diving championship. Fell less than four points shy of last year’s state meet total and just three-hundredths of a point off another 500-point showing. Also broke his own record at the Gateway Athletic Conference meet.