Judkins took home four medals from the Class 1 state meet, including three golds. He defended his title in the 100-yard butterfly and also set a new state record in the preliminaries. He also captured the 200 individual medley championship. Judkins' third gold came when he swam the anchor leg to rally the Red Devils to the 400 freestyle relay title. He also was part of Chaminade's sixth-place 200 medley relay squad.