Matthew Judkins, sophomore, Chaminade

Judkins won his first individual state championship when he captured the 100-yard butterfly title at the Class 1 state meet. He brought home another all-state finish with a fourth-place showing in the 200 individual medley. Judkins' time in the 100 butterfly final was second only to Class 1 champion Will Bonnett among area swimmers and his state final time in the 200 individual medley was the third-best in the area this season.