Max Byers, Edwardsville

Graduation year: 2012
Captured a state championship in the 100-yard breaststroke his senior year, one of two titles won by Metro East swimmers during the decade. Also finished fourth in the 200 individual medley that year, and had state finishes of third (200 IM) and fifth (breast) as a junior. Owner of the second and third-fastest breast times of any area swimmer during the decade. Went on to swim at Penn State University.
