Max Wehrmann, senior, CBC

Wehrmann enjoyed a highly successful final high school go-around with a quartet of top-three finishes in the Class 1 state meet. He captured the championship in the 100-yard backstroke and picked up another gold medal as part of the Cadets' title-winning 400 freestyle relay team. Wehrmann also had a runner-up effort in the 200 freestyle and was part of CBC's third-place 200 freestyle relay squad. He posted the area's second-best time this season in the 200 freestyle and third-best clocking in the 100 backstroke.