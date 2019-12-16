Earned a quartet of medals at the Class 2 meet. Finished second in the 200-yard freestyle and came in seventh in the 500 free. Also helped the Cadets to a fourth-place finish in the 200 free relay and a fifth-place showing in the 400 free relay.
