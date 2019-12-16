Subscribe for 99¢
Had four top-four showings at the state meet to help lead the Pioneers to a third-place finish in Class 2. Finished third in the 100-yard butterfly and fourth in the 100 breaststroke. Was also a member of Kirkwood’s second-place 200 medley and third-place 400 free relay teams.