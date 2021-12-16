Nicholas Theodos, senior, John Burroughs

Theodos moved up from second as a junior to take home the state championship in the 500-yard freestyle at the Class 1 state meet, as he posted the area’s second-fastest time this season in the event. He also garnered a third-place finish in the 200 freestyle. Theodos also was part of the Bombers’ 200 freestyle and 400 freestyle relay teams that each finished sixth. Theodos will swim at Kenyon College, a Division III school in Ohio.