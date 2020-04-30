Nick Orf, Parkway Central
Nick Orf, Parkway Central

Nick Orf, Parkway Central swimming

Graduation year: 2013

Orf won five individual medals and seven relay medals in a storied high school career for the Colts. He won the state title in the 200-yard individual medley as both a junior and a senior. Orf was also part of three state championship relay teams — the 200 free as a junior and the 200 medley and 400 free as a senior. He also finished second in the 100 butterfly as a junior and senior, both times behind fellow first-team All-Decade selection Andrew Sansoucie of Timberland. Orf’s matching state times of 49.20 seconds are tied for the fifth-best 100 fly times during the decade. He went on to a solid collegiate career at the University of Minnesota.



