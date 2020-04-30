Noah Scheuermann, Holt

Graduation year: 2019
Had a standout state meet as a senior, capturing the 200-yard freestyle championship and finishing second in the 100 butterfly. Finished third in the 500 free and sixth in the 200 IM as a junior and was eighth in the 100 fly as a sophomore. His time of 1:39.29 was the area’s fastest 200 free time during the decade and is the second-fastest in the last 20 years. Also holds the decade’s fourth-best mark in the 100 fly. Recently completed his freshman campaign at Arizona State University.
