Ryan Baker, Francis Howell

Graduation year: 2014
Three-time first-team All-Metro selection won the state title in the 500-yard freestyle as a sophomore and a senior and was less than three-hundredths of a second from making it three 500 free titles in a row in finishing a close second as a junior. Still holds the area’s fastest time in the last 20 years in the 500 free from his 2013 state meet performance and also holds the third and seventh fastest times. Had a third-place state finish in the 200 individual medley as a senior. Went on to swim at both the University of Missouri and Lindenwood University.
