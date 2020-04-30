Sean Workman, O’Fallon
Sean Workman, O’Fallon

Graduation year: 2015

Won the state championship in the 200-yard individual medley his senior year, one of two titles won by Metro East swimmers during the decade. Also finished third in the 200 IM as a junior and had showings of seventh and fourth, respectively, in the 100 backstroke his final two years. Owns the decade’s second-best 200 IM time among all area swimmers, less than seven-tenths of a second behind swimmer of the decade Nick Alexander of Vianney. Had a standout four-year swimming career at Virginia Tech University.

