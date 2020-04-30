Swimmer of the decade: Nick Alexander, Vianney

Graduation year: 2016
Alexander is the only St. Louis-area swimmer to win five individual state championships during the decade. He captured the 100-yard backstroke title three consecutive seasons from 2013-2015 and won the 200 individual medley his final two years. Alexander, the All-Metro swimmer of the year in 2014 and 2015, still holds the state record in the 200 IM. His state record in the back was broken by one-hundredth of a second last fall. He had an overall high school record of 139-11 and won the final 76 races of his career with his last loss coming by .35 seconds in the 200 IM state final in his sophomore season. Alexander went on to the University of Missouri, where he was a three-time NCAA Championships qualifier.
