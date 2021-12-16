 Skip to main content
Will Bonnett, senior, Parkway West
Signed with BYU. Bonnett took home a trio of first-place medals from the Class 1 state meet. He won a pair of individual championships in the 100-yard breaststroke and the 200 individual medley, his second successive state title in the latter event. Bonnett also was part of the Longhorns' first-place 200 medley relay team and their second-place 200 freestyle relay squad. His 100 breaststroke and 200 individual medley times in the state final were the area’s fastest this season in each of those respective events.

