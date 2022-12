Jost is the only swimmer to come home from the state championships with four gold medals as he helped lead the Colts to their first team state title in 44 years. One year after a heartbreaking disqualification in the Class 1 50-yard freestyle final, Jost rebounded to win the event this year and he also won the 100 free title. He was also a key part of the Colts’ winning 200 medley and 200 free relay teams.