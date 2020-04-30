Zach Rogers, Parkway Central
Zach Rogers, Parkway Central

Graduation year: 2014

Earned a state championship when he finished tied for the top spot in the 200-yard freestyle in 2013. Won two other gold medals as a junior as part of the Colts’ 200 medley and 400 free relay teams the year before. Also finished second in the 100 backstroke as a senior and fourth in the 100 and 200 frees as a junior. Was a third-team All-Metro pick as a sophomore at Francis Howell Central before getting second and first team nods, respectively, after transferring to Parkway Central. Went on to swim at the University of Missouri.

