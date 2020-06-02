AJ Woodman, CBC

Graduation year: 2019
Woodman won both Class 2 singles and doubles championships with the Cadets. He teamed with Clayton Maack to win the Class 2 doubles title in 2017 and closed out his high school career with a state singles crown in 2019. He also advanced to the semifinals in singles in 2018. Woodman, who is playing at Army-West Point, was a three-time All-Metro first team pick and was player of the year in 2019.
