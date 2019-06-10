Subscribe for 99¢
Akash Rajan, John Burroughs

Akash Rajan, John Burroughs tennis

Rajan was the No. 1 singles player for the Class 1 team champion Bombers. He defeated Pembroke Hill's Nathan Turtledove in the team semifinals and MICDS' Evan Erb in the finals. He followed up the team title with an individual championship, capturing the Class 1 singles title. Rajan lost just 10 games in his four matches, seven of them coming against Erb in the semifinals. Rajan, who was second at state in doubles last year, finished the season with a 20-4 singles record.