Alex Pozo, CBC
Graduation year: 2014

Three-time first team All-Metro pick made it to the Class 2 singles semifinals in 2012 and 2013. Played four seasons of NCAA Division I tennis — three at SIU Carbondale before the program was cut and one at UMKC, where he was first-team all-Western Athletic Conference in doubles as a senior. Younger sister, Caroline, was the girls tennis player of the decade.

