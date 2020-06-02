All-Decade boys tennis spotlight: Parkway South's Haskins has continued to soar for Hoosiers
From the All-Decade boys tennis series
Carson Haskins, 2018 boys tennis player of the year

Carson Haskins compiled a 94-0 singles record in four seasons as a boys tennis player at Parkway South. The four-time Class 2 singles champion never dropped a set in those matches and has played two seasons at Indiana University. Randy Kemp | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com

 Randy Kemp

Indiana University men’s tennis coach Jeremy Wurtzman called Carson Haskins the best recruit he has had in his six seasons as head coach with the Hoosiers.

Haskins certainly built an impressive resume during a memorable four-year high school career at Parkway South.

Haskins not only won Class 2 boys singles championships in 2015, 2016, 2017 and 2018, but he did so without losing a single set. He played 94 singles matches in high school and won all 188 sets.

He thus was an overwhelming choice as the Post-Dispatch boys tennis player of the decade.

"I just had a lot of fun playing high school tennis," said Haskins, who was ranked as high as No. 1 nationally while playing in the Missouri Valley section of the United States Tennis Association. "I liked the bus rides, going to Fuzzy Taco after matches and just being around my teammates."

Haskins said he remembers fondly two of his 94 high school victories.

"The two moments I remember most came both at state," Haskins said. "One was my first state championship, and the other was my last match with a lot of friends and coaches there to watch me."

Haskins had one of his closest sets at state as a freshman in the Class 2 final before dominating the second set in a 7-5, 6-1 victory over Micah Klousia of Springfield Glendale.

Carson Gates of Staley was Haskins' opponent the next three seasons in the state title match. Haskins capped off his career as a senior with a 6-1, 6-4 win in the battle of the Carsons at the Cooper Tennis Complex in Springfield.

Edwardsville Futures Tournament

Carson Haskins of the United States lunges for the ball during the Edwardsville Futures Tournament at Edwardsville High Tennis Complex. on Wednesday, August 8, 2018 in Edwardsville, Ill. Paul Halfacre | STLhighschoolsports.com

Haskins was highly recruited out of high school and decided on Indiana, where he is majoring in informatics.

He has had success in his first couple of years at Indiana but like all athletes has had to deal with missing much of his sophomore season due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"It has been very tough," Haskins said. "The team had its best record in 10 years and was on track to break some records. We were getting set to take our spring break in Arizona and (Wurtzman) had a meeting and said this is it. It was very difficult, especially for the seniors."

Haskins has been in the starting lineup from day one at Indiana.

He had a 20-12 overall record playing anywhere from No. 2 to 5 singles as a freshman. He also played No. 1 doubles with Brandon Lam. Haskins and Lam were nationally ranked at one time.

"It was an eye-opening experience as a freshman trying to balance school, practices and matches," Haskins said. "I never thought of myself as a doubles player, but that was an area in which I focused the most and we had some wins against top 20, top 10 teams."

Edwardsville Futures Tournament

Carson Haskins serves during the Edwardsville Futures Tournament at Edwardsville High Tennis Complex on Wednesday, August 8, 2018 in Edwardsville, Ill. Paul Halfacre | STLhighschoolsports.com

Haskins had a 12-6 record and had won five of his last seven matches this spring, playing No. 2 and 3 singles when the season was halted.

The season did feature a memorable moment for Haskins when he came back to defeat Tristan McCormick of Notre Dame 4-6, 6-3, 6-4 at No. 3 singles and clinched a 5-4 win for the Hoosiers. Haskins won the final three games after being down 4-3 in the third set.

"That is a moment I will never forget," Haskins said. "It came down to my match and I love that. I love competing more than anything. I kept grinding through that match, and when it was over my teammates jumped on me. It was the first time we have beaten Notre Dame in a long time and was a special moment for me."

Wurtzman said he feels there will be more of those memories in the coming years for Haskins.

"Carson came here with high expectations to be a very important part of the program," Wurtzman said. "He played high in the lineup as a freshman and he is still growing in his game. I feel the next couple of years will be his best years."

Wurtzman said Haskins has a unique game.

"He is a tough player to face," Wurtzman said. "He has a good mental game and has a lot of creativity in his game. He is not your classic power player but he has a great serve, which wins him a lot of free points. And his backhand is amazing. He is a joy to coach and wants to be coached. He has that hunger to be successful."

