All-Decade boys tennis spotlight: Parkway South's Haskins has continued to soar for Hoosiers

Indiana University men’s tennis coach Jeremy Wurtzman called Carson Haskins the best recruit he has had in his six seasons as head coach with the Hoosiers.
Haskins certainly built an impressive resume during a memorable four-year high school career at Parkway South.
Haskins not only won Class 2 boys singles championships in 2015, 2016, 2017 and 2018, but he did so without losing a single set. He played 94 singles matches in high school and won all 188 sets.
He thus was an overwhelming choice as the Post-Dispatch boys tennis player of the decade.
"I just had a lot of fun playing high school tennis," said Haskins, who was ranked as high as No. 1 nationally while playing in the Missouri Valley section of the United States Tennis Association. "I liked the bus rides, going to Fuzzy Taco after matches and just being around my teammates."
Haskins said he remembers fondly two of his 94 high school victories.
"The two moments I remember most came both at state," Haskins said. "One was my first state championship, and the other was my last match with a lot of friends and coaches there to watch me."
Haskins had one of his closest sets at state as a freshman in the Class 2 final before dominating the second set in a 7-5, 6-1 victory over Micah Klousia of Springfield Glendale.
Carson Gates of Staley was Haskins' opponent the next three seasons in the state title match. Haskins capped off his career as a senior with a 6-1, 6-4 win in the battle of the Carsons at the Cooper Tennis Complex in Springfield.
Haskins was highly recruited out of high school and decided on Indiana, where he is majoring in informatics.
He has had success in his first couple of years at Indiana but like all athletes has had to deal with missing much of his sophomore season due to the coronavirus pandemic.
"It has been very tough," Haskins said. "The team had its best record in 10 years and was on track to break some records. We were getting set to take our spring break in Arizona and (Wurtzman) had a meeting and said this is it. It was very difficult, especially for the seniors."
Haskins has been in the starting lineup from day one at Indiana.
He had a 20-12 overall record playing anywhere from No. 2 to 5 singles as a freshman. He also played No. 1 doubles with Brandon Lam. Haskins and Lam were nationally ranked at one time.
"It was an eye-opening experience as a freshman trying to balance school, practices and matches," Haskins said. "I never thought of myself as a doubles player, but that was an area in which I focused the most and we had some wins against top 20, top 10 teams."
Haskins had a 12-6 record and had won five of his last seven matches this spring, playing No. 2 and 3 singles when the season was halted.
The season did feature a memorable moment for Haskins when he came back to defeat Tristan McCormick of Notre Dame 4-6, 6-3, 6-4 at No. 3 singles and clinched a 5-4 win for the Hoosiers. Haskins won the final three games after being down 4-3 in the third set.
"That is a moment I will never forget," Haskins said. "It came down to my match and I love that. I love competing more than anything. I kept grinding through that match, and when it was over my teammates jumped on me. It was the first time we have beaten Notre Dame in a long time and was a special moment for me."
Wurtzman said he feels there will be more of those memories in the coming years for Haskins.
"Carson came here with high expectations to be a very important part of the program," Wurtzman said. "He played high in the lineup as a freshman and he is still growing in his game. I feel the next couple of years will be his best years."
Wurtzman said Haskins has a unique game.
"He is a tough player to face," Wurtzman said. "He has a good mental game and has a lot of creativity in his game. He is not your classic power player but he has a great serve, which wins him a lot of free points. And his backhand is amazing. He is a joy to coach and wants to be coached. He has that hunger to be successful."
ALL-DECADE FIRST TEAM
Player of the decade: Carson Haskins, Parkway South
Graduation year: 2018
Haskins, the Post-Dispatch boys tennis player of the decade, was the most dominant player in the history of Missouri high school boys tennis. He joined Michael Johnston of Clayton (1985-1988) as the only four-time singles champions in the history of the state tournament, which began in 1926. Carson, who won titles in Class 2 from 2015-2018, did so without losing any of his 188 sets. Haskins now is heading into his junior season as a player at Indiana University.
Joe McAllister, MICDS
Graduation year: 2016
McAllister captured six state championships, including a leading role in the Rams’ four-year sweep of Class 1 team titles from 2013-16. He also won the Class 1 doubles title in 2015 with Tyler Raclin and followed the next season with a Class 1 singles title. McAllister, who played at Cornell, was a three-time first team All-Metro selection and was the All-Metro player of the year in 2015.
Michael Peters, John Burroughs
Graduation year: 2015
Peters reached state championship matches in three of his four seasons. He was second in Class 1 doubles in 2012 and 2013 and won the state singles championship in 2014 before finishing third in singles in 2015. Peters was first team All-Metro three times and was player of the year in 2014. Peters, also a standout offensive lineman for John Burroughs’ football team, played college tennis at Harvard University.
Mac Rechan, Clayton
Graduation year: 2014
Rechan made it to the Class 1 singles state semifinals three seasons in a row (2011-2013). He finished second in 2012 and won the state title in 2013, defeating teammate Joey Dulle in the championship match. Rechan was a first-team All-Metro pick all four years and was player of the year in 2012 and 2013. Rechan played collegiately at Georgetown University.
Zach Trimpe, Edwardsville
Graduation year: 2019
Trimpe set a school record with 185 victories in singles and doubles. His biggest win came in the final of the Illinois Class 2A state tournament in 2017, when he teamed with Alex Gray to win the state doubles title. It was the first time that players from the Metro East won a state title in 91 years. Trimpe was first team All-Metro team three times. He is playing collegiately at Butler University.
AJ Woodman, CBC
Graduation year: 2019
Woodman won both Class 2 singles and doubles championships with the Cadets. He teamed with Clayton Maack to win the Class 2 doubles title in 2017 and closed out his high school career with a state singles crown in 2019. He also advanced to the semifinals in singles in 2018. Woodman, who is playing at Army-West Point, was a three-time All-Metro first team pick and was player of the year in 2019.
ALL-DECADE SECOND TEAM
Charlie Curtis, MICDS
Graduation year: 2011
Curtis won the Class 1 singles championship in 2011 and was named the All-Metro player of the year that season. Curtis played college tennis at Trinity University, which he helped to a third-place finish in the 2014 NCAA Division III team tournament.
Joey Dulle, Clayton
Graduation year: 2014
Dulle won Class 1 state doubles championships with Jake Lee in 2011 and 2012 and finished second in singles at state in 2013. Dulle played collegiately at the University of Redlands.
Evan Erb, MICDS
Graduation year: 2021
Erb won the Class 1 state singles championship as a freshman in 2018 and finished third in 2019. He helped the Rams to a second-place team finish in 2019. Erb’s junior season was wiped out by the coronavirus pandemic.
Tyler Raclin, MICDS
Graduation year: 2016
Raclin won the Class 1 doubles state crown in 2015 and finished second in singles in 2014 and 2016. He helped the Rams win Class 1 team crowns from 2013-16. Raclin was a four-year starter for the University of Chicago, earning NCAA Division III All-American honors three times in doubles. He helped the Maroons to national semifinal team trips in 2018 and 2019.
Max Skaer, Belleville East
Graduation year: 2019
Skaer was a high-caliber player his entire four-year career for the Lancers. Skaer, played as a freshman last season at the University of Toledo, was a four-year state qualifier and was Southwestern Conference player of the year twice.
Dylan Steffens, Summit
Graduation year: 2013
Steffens finished second in Class 2 singles in 2012 and 2013. He was first team All-Metro three years and played for four seasons at Illinois State, including the No. 2 singles position as a senior during the 2016-17 season.
ALL-DECADE THIRD TEAM
Alex Gray, Edwardsville
Graduation year: 2018
Teamed with Zach Trimpe in 2017 to win the Illinois Class 2A doubles state championship, the first state title in program history and the first state title for any Metro East entry since 1923. Gray has played two seasons at Wisconsin-Whitewater.
Jake Lee, Clayton
Graduation year: 2012
Lee won Class 1 state doubles titles in 2011 and 2012 with Joey Dulle. He also helped the Greyhounds finished second in the Class 1 team tournament in 2012, tying for the best finish in program history.
Bailey Merkel, Westminster
Graduation year: 2014
Merkel made it to the semifinals of the Class 1 state tournament three times in doubles, winning it all with Derek Ball in 2013 and 2014.
Alex Pozo, CBC
Graduation year: 2014
Three-time first team All-Metro pick made it to the Class 2 singles semifinals in 2012 and 2013. Played four seasons of NCAA Division I tennis — three at SIU Carbondale before the program was cut and one at UMKC, where he was first-team all-Western Athletic Conference in doubles as a senior. Younger sister, Caroline, was the girls tennis player of the decade.
Akash Rajan, John Burroughs
Graduation year: 2021
Rajan won the Class 1 singles championship in 2019 after finishing second in doubles in 2018. Also helped the Bombers to Class 1 team titles in both 2018 and 2019. Junior season was wiped out by coronavirus pandemic.
Kenji Yanaba, Parkway West
Graduation year: 2017
Yanaba won Class 2 doubles in 2015, finished second in doubles in 2016 and third in singles in 2017. All-Metro first-team selection twice and one on the second team. Played two seasons for St. Louis University.
