Whitfield athletic director Mike Roth took new varsity tennis coach Alan Farmer for a tour of the school's campus in the fall.

Farmer was impressed with what he saw but had one request before the tour was over. He wanted to meet the Warriors' standout player who happened to be the defending Class 1 state singles champion.

As a longtime area coach, player and supporter of St. Louis tennis, Farmer knew a little bit about Danny Radke. But he had never met him personally.

"I probably had seen him hit at Creve Coeur and I saw a college promotional video that he did," said Farmer, who had been an assistant coach at St. Louis University the previous two years. "Mike Roth got him out of a high level AP calculus class, which told me a lot about Danny. But when I first met him, he looked like the profile of a tennis player, 6-foot-2, 175 pounds. You would pick him out of a group photo and say he looks like a tennis player."

And what a player Radke was in his three seasons for the Warriors after his freshman campaign in 2020 was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Radke capped off a stellar high school career by defending his singles state championship in May. He is the Post-Dispatch All-Metro player of the year in one of the best seasons in area history. St. Louis area players won singles and doubles state titles in all three classes in Missouri along with two of the three team championships.

"It didn't take me long to jump on the Danny Radke bandwagon," Farmer said. "He has the perfect combination of tennis ability and high character."

Radke was a highly ranked national player prior to his high school days and admitted the lack of playing during the onset of COVID-19 in the spring of 2020 set him back a bit.

Nonetheless, he was a dominant high school player for his three seasons with a record of 56-3. All three losses came against eventual state champions.

Two of his losses came his sophomore season, his first in high school. Radke's only regular-season loss came against Evan Erb of MICDS. Erb won a close 10-point super tiebreaker after split sets.

The other loss in 2021 came in the state semifinals against Richard King of Barstow. King went on to win state while Radke finished third.

Radke capped off an undefeated season in 2022 by defeating Tommy Griese of Duchesne, 6-3, 6-4 in the Class 1 championship match.

This season, Radke tasted defeat for the first time since 2021 when he fell to three-time state champion Preston Achter of Priory, 9-8 in the regular season. Radke had three match points in the eight-game pro set.

"An undefeated season was not my goal this season," said Radke, who lives in St. Charles. "And I actually think that loss was good for me. I may have gotten a little complacent. I had a good month left and it helped me focus and work even harder."

Radke didn't lose again and played some of his best tennis in the postseason. He lost just one game in his first three matches at state and then defeated Cole Horton of Savannah, 6-2, 6-4 for the Class 1 title in his final high school match.

"I think what I will remember most about high school tennis is the state tournament itself," said Radke, who is coached locally by Billy Gluck. "I like the way they run things in Springfield and of course it helped that I had good success there."

Radke hopes to have similar success as he moves on to college tennis at Washington University and coach Roger Follmer, who has a 380-132 overall record in his 22 seasons with the Bears. Follmer guided Washington University to its first national championship in 2008.

"I considered some other schools, but I always wanted to go to Washington U.," said Radke, who plans to major in engineering. "They have had a lot of success in tennis and I have family members who went there and spoke highly of the school. It fits me perfectly. I wanted to go somewhere close and I really like school and to learn a lot."

Farmer said he feels Radke will be a great addition to the Washington U. program.

"Danny has a very good all-court game and when I hit with him you can tell his ball is heavy," Farmer said. "I am sure Roger will get him on a program to get stronger and on the next level he will need to get to the net more. But I believe he has a promising future."

2023 All-Metro boys tennis first team Preston Achter, senior, Priory Achter earned his third first-place state tournament medal in as many years by winning the Class 3 doubles title this year. Achter won Class 2 singles titles in 2021 and 2022. This year he elected to play doubles in the postseason and teamed with John Varley to win the championship. Achter, who was the Post-Dispatch Scholar Athlete from Priory, will attend the United States Military Academy-West Point. Max Chen, junior, Ladue Chen was the No. 1 singles player on a Rams' team that defended its Class 2 state team championship. Chen also shined in the individual phase of the tournament, winning the Class 2 singles title in dominating fashion, losing just seven games in his four matches at state. It was Chen's third individual medal at state. He lost to Priory’s Preston Achter in the singles final in 2021 and teamed with Nathan Chan to win the consolation doubles title in 2022. Tommy Griese, junior, Duchesne One of the most dominant players in the area for three years. He has lost just four total matches in that span, three coming in the state tournament. He will have one more chance for an elusive state crown next year. Griese was 35-1 this year. He rallied to finish third in the Class 1 state singles tournament after suffering only loss of the season in the semifinals against Cole Horton of Savannah. Griese lost in the state final the previous two years to Barstow's Richard King (2021) and to Whitfield's Danny Radke (2022). Shaan Patel, freshman, John Burroughs Patel entered high school tennis with a stellar resume in junior tennis, which included a top 10 national ranking. He showed why, finishing undefeated in singles. He won the top flight of the Metro League Tournament and capped his season with a Class 3 singles championship, winning all four state matches in straight sets. Patel helped the Bombers to a second-place finish in the Class 3 team tournament. Patel kept his undefeated record intact by winning the final two games against Trey Lambright of Pembroke Hill. Lambright led 7-5, 5-5 when the match was stopped as the Raiders clinched the team title. Rocco Regnier, sophomore, Eureka Regnier entered the state tournament with a perfect record in singles. His streak reached 16 victories before losing a hard-fought match to eventual champion Shaan Patel in the second round, 6-4, 6-2. Regnier then sailed through the consolation bracket, losing just eight games in three matches to win the consolation singles title. It was the second state medal for Regnier, who was seventh in singles in 2022. John Varley, sophomore, Priory Varley took over the No. 1 singles spot from two-time state champion Preston Achter. Varley showed he belonged at the top with a great regular season, which included a singles title in the prestigious Tournament of Champions, defeating eventual Class 2 singles champion Max Chen of Ladue in the final. Varley teamed with Achter in doubles in the postseason to capture the Class 3 title with a thrilling 7-5, 3-6, 10-5 win in the final over Trey Lambright and Chris Thornberry of team state champion Pembroke Hill.

2023 All-Metro boys tennis second team Nathan Chan, senior, Ladue Chan was undefeated at No. 2 singles for the Class 2 state team champion Rams. He teamed with Amit Kadan to win the Class 2 doubles title. Colton Hulme, junior, Edwardsville Hulme split time at No. 1 singles with Jesse Hattrup for a Tigers team which finished eighth in the Class 2A Tournament in Illinois. Hulme was a sectional champion and won three matches at state. Amit Kadan, senior, Ladue Kadan helped the Rams defend their Class 2 state team title and then was a part of the high school triple crown, teaming with Nathan Chan to win the Class 2 doubles championship. Ayush Negi, junior, Parkway Central Negi reached the semifinals in Class 2 singles for the second year in a row. He finished fourth this year after a third-place finish last season. Jai Patel, sophomore, MICDS Patel teamed with Owen Kizer to finish second in Class 2 doubles, falling to Ladue's Nathan Chan and Amit Kadan in the final 6-2, 7-6. Patel was sixth in singles at state last season. Eddie Yue, senior, Marquette Yue was the No. 1 singles player for the Mustangs, who finished third as a team in Class 3. Yue earned his third state medal, losing to Shaan Patel in the singles championship, 6-3, 6-4. Yue will attend Brown University.