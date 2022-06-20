All-Metro boys tennis player of the year: Early test paves road to sparkling, unbeaten season for SLUH's Tettamble

St. Louis University High tennis player Gus Tettamble had a goal of not losing a match during his senior season despite a grueling schedule.

It looked like that goal was in jeopardy early in the season when Tettamble faced Algonquin Jacobs standout Thomas Nelson in the Edwardsville Tournament.

A 6-foot-5 Marquette University recruit, Nelson used a powerful serve to easily win the first set, 6-1.

"The guy was hitting bombs," Tettamble said. "He was tall, serving over 130 miles per hour with 40 mile an hour winds. It would have been easy to say there was nothing I could do that day."

But that is not in Tettamble's character.

Tettamble rallied in the second set to force a tiebreaker and then saved four match points in an amazing 14-point run. He pulled out that match as part of a 27-0 season that climaxed with a Class 3 singles championship to earn Post-Dispatch All-Metro boys tennis player of the year honors.

"That was a character-defining match," Tettamble said of his match against Nelson, who advanced to the quarterfinals of the Illinois Class 2A state tournament before falling to eventual state champion Mujtaba Ali-Khan of Hinsdale Central. "I tried different things just to get my racket on the ball and start the point. I think it came down to grit."

Tettamble still was one point away from losing his first match since falling to Evan Erb of MICDS in last year's Class 3 state championship match, trailing 6-2 in the second set tiebreaker. But Tettamble rolled off the last six points of that tiebreaker and then the first eight points of the super tiebreaker to decide the match, eventually winning 1-6, 7-6, 10-1.

"I was just so in the zone, so in the moment," Tettamble said of the comeback. "I was so locked in."

Tettamble wasn’t challenged like that the rest of the season.

Signed to play for the University of Tulsa, Tettamble lost only 10 games in his four matches at the Missouri Class 3 state tournament in Springfield, eventually defeating Stephen Lambright III of Pembroke Hill, 6-3, 6-1 in the championship match.

It was the first singles state championship for a SLUH player since Abe Souza in 2007.

As impressive as Tettamble was in his 27 wins in 2022, his play as a junior may have been even more so. Tettamble had a procedure on an injured wrist April 20, 2021. He had to recuperate for several weeks but came back as basically a one-handed player and finished second in the state tournament.

"I told Dr. (Rick) Lehman that I played right-handed and I had a bum left wrist," Tettamble said. "All I could basically use my left hand for was to throw up the ball for my serve. I was so happy to get back on the court. Deep down I knew my chances to win state weren't good, but my goal was not just to make it to state but to win it."

Tettamble fell one victory short last year, although the injury may have been a blessing in disguise.

"It was tough for Gus last year, but I really thought it made him a better player," SLUH assistant coach Gerry Schneller said. "He developed a nice slice game."

The forehand is still Tettamble's biggest weapon along with some intangibles.

"I think his want-to is one of his biggest strengths along with his mobility and knowledge of the game," Schneller said.

SLUH head coach Brian Kirk can't wait to see how Tettamble's game progresses in college.

"I had some good young players with Gus when he got to high school, but I told Gerry that I felt that Gus was the one to take off," Kirk said. "He worked hard and was always respectful of the game of tennis. He was a great ambassador for SLUH."

Schneller said Tettamble is as good off the court as he is on it as numerous sportsmanship awards would attest.

"He is at the top of the list when it comes to human beings," Schneller said. "He gets along with everybody. He is the guy who will sit with the freshman who is by himself in the lunch room."

Tettamble made official visits to Illinois, Xavier and Nebraska-Omaha and also checked out Louisville and Butler before deciding on Tulsa.

"Cliff Marsland is an Australian who relocated to St. Louis and was looking for a hitting partner," Tettamble said. "It turns out he played for four years and coached for seven or eight years at Tulsa. He wasn't officially recruiting me, but he gave me an introduction to the program and I loved it when I visited there with my mom. The campus is beautiful and they have great tennis facilities."

Tettamble will prepare for Tulsa with a full summer schedule, including a recent victory at the Bud Simpson Open in Alton.

He will do so in 100% health and as an undefeated state singles champion.