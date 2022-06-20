All-Metro boys tennis player of the year: Early test paves road to sparkling, unbeaten season for SLUH's Tettamble

St. Louis University High tennis player Gus Tettamble had a goal of not losing a match during his senior season despite a grueling schedule.
It looked like that goal was in jeopardy early in the season when Tettamble faced Algonquin Jacobs standout Thomas Nelson in the Edwardsville Tournament.
A 6-foot-5 Marquette University recruit, Nelson used a powerful serve to easily win the first set, 6-1.
"The guy was hitting bombs," Tettamble said. "He was tall, serving over 130 miles per hour with 40 mile an hour winds. It would have been easy to say there was nothing I could do that day."
But that is not in Tettamble's character.
Tettamble rallied in the second set to force a tiebreaker and then saved four match points in an amazing 14-point run. He pulled out that match as part of a 27-0 season that climaxed with a Class 3 singles championship to earn Post-Dispatch All-Metro boys tennis player of the year honors.
"That was a character-defining match," Tettamble said of his match against Nelson, who advanced to the quarterfinals of the Illinois Class 2A state tournament before falling to eventual state champion Mujtaba Ali-Khan of Hinsdale Central. "I tried different things just to get my racket on the ball and start the point. I think it came down to grit."
Tettamble still was one point away from losing his first match since falling to Evan Erb of MICDS in last year's Class 3 state championship match, trailing 6-2 in the second set tiebreaker. But Tettamble rolled off the last six points of that tiebreaker and then the first eight points of the super tiebreaker to decide the match, eventually winning 1-6, 7-6, 10-1.
"I was just so in the zone, so in the moment," Tettamble said of the comeback. "I was so locked in."
Tettamble wasn’t challenged like that the rest of the season.
Signed to play for the University of Tulsa, Tettamble lost only 10 games in his four matches at the Missouri Class 3 state tournament in Springfield, eventually defeating Stephen Lambright III of Pembroke Hill, 6-3, 6-1 in the championship match.
It was the first singles state championship for a SLUH player since Abe Souza in 2007.
As impressive as Tettamble was in his 27 wins in 2022, his play as a junior may have been even more so. Tettamble had a procedure on an injured wrist April 20, 2021. He had to recuperate for several weeks but came back as basically a one-handed player and finished second in the state tournament.
"I told Dr. (Rick) Lehman that I played right-handed and I had a bum left wrist," Tettamble said. "All I could basically use my left hand for was to throw up the ball for my serve. I was so happy to get back on the court. Deep down I knew my chances to win state weren't good, but my goal was not just to make it to state but to win it."
Tettamble fell one victory short last year, although the injury may have been a blessing in disguise.
"It was tough for Gus last year, but I really thought it made him a better player," SLUH assistant coach Gerry Schneller said. "He developed a nice slice game."
The forehand is still Tettamble's biggest weapon along with some intangibles.
"I think his want-to is one of his biggest strengths along with his mobility and knowledge of the game," Schneller said.
SLUH head coach Brian Kirk can't wait to see how Tettamble's game progresses in college.
"I had some good young players with Gus when he got to high school, but I told Gerry that I felt that Gus was the one to take off," Kirk said. "He worked hard and was always respectful of the game of tennis. He was a great ambassador for SLUH."
Schneller said Tettamble is as good off the court as he is on it as numerous sportsmanship awards would attest.
"He is at the top of the list when it comes to human beings," Schneller said. "He gets along with everybody. He is the guy who will sit with the freshman who is by himself in the lunch room."
Tettamble made official visits to Illinois, Xavier and Nebraska-Omaha and also checked out Louisville and Butler before deciding on Tulsa.
"Cliff Marsland is an Australian who relocated to St. Louis and was looking for a hitting partner," Tettamble said. "It turns out he played for four years and coached for seven or eight years at Tulsa. He wasn't officially recruiting me, but he gave me an introduction to the program and I loved it when I visited there with my mom. The campus is beautiful and they have great tennis facilities."
Tettamble will prepare for Tulsa with a full summer schedule, including a recent victory at the Bud Simpson Open in Alton.
He will do so in 100% health and as an undefeated state singles champion.
2022 All-Metro boys tennis first team
Preston Achter, junior, Priory
Achter defended his Class 2 singles title, defeating Justin Jan of MICDS 6-7, 6-1, 10-2 in a hard-fought championship match. Achter, the only state singles champion in program history, was the No. 1 singles player for a Ravens squad that finished third in the Class 2 team tournament.
Max Chen, sophomore, Ladue
Chen was the No. 1 singles player on a dominant Rams team that went undefeated and won the Class 2 team state championship, the program’s fourth but first since 1995. Ladue shut out its last 11 opponents en route to the crown. Also, Chen teamed with Nathan Chan to win the Class 2 consolation doubles title.
Thomas Griese, sophomore, Duchesne
Griese finished second in Class 1 singles for the second consecutive season. He was undefeated going into the championship match against Daniel Radke of Whitfield, winning 20 consecutive games at one point during the state tournament.
Brian Kim, senior, Lindbergh
Kim earned his third state medal (there was no tournament in 2020 because of COVID-19), winning the consolation title in Class 3. He had an 11-3 record at state (12 wins maximum), losing to the eventual champion each year. Kim also helped the Flyers to a fourth-place team finish. He will attend Penn in the fall.
Daniel Radke, junior, Whitfield
Radke capped a 21-0 season with a Class 1 state singles championship, becoming the program's first boys state champion. He finished third as a sophomore. He lost just four games in his first three matches at state and then beat Thomas Griese of Duchesne, 6-3, 6-4 in a battle of the unbeaten players for the title.
Gus Tettamble, senior, SLUH
The All-Metro player of the year had a 27-0 record in his senior season, which culminated with a Class 3 singles championship. Tettamble also won the Tournament of Champions in the regular season, defeating eventual Class 3 doubles champion Max Litton of Rock Bridge in the final. Tettamble has signed with Tulsa.
2022 All-Metro boys tennis second team
Nathan Chan, junior, Ladue
Chan was the No. 2 singles player on a dominant Class 2 state championship team. He also teamed with Max Chen to win state consolation title in doubles.
Justin Jan, senior, MICDS
Jan lost in the Class 2 singles championship match in three sets to Preston Achter of Priory after finishing third in singles as a junior.
Ayush Negi, sophomore, Parkway Central
The top player for the Colts finished third in singles in the Class 2 state tournament. He finished the season with an 18-5 record.
Rocco Regnier, freshman, Eureka
Regnier was a district champion and finished seventh in singles in the Class 3 state tournament. He finished the season with a 15-4 record.
Gavin Sohn, senior, O'Fallon
Sohn was an Illinois Class 2A sectional champion, defeating Colton Hulme of Edwardsville and R.J. Miksell of Belleville East in straight sets, and won a pair of matches at state.
Edward Yue, junior, Marquette
Yue was the top player on a Mustangs team that finished second in Class 3, the best showing in program history. He was fourth in singles in the individual tournament.
2022 All-Metro boys tennis third team
Sam Applegate, senior, Whitfield
Applegate finished fourth in the Class 1 singles state tournament after earning a fifth-place finish during his junior season.
Colton Hulme, sophomore, Edwardsville
Hulme was the No. 1 player on an Illinois Class 2A sectional team champion and was co-player of the year in the Southwestern Conference.
Amit Kadan, junior, Ladue
Kadan was unbeaten at No. 3 singles for the dominant Class 2 team state championship Rams squad. He also finished second in doubles with Brian Tokarczyk.
R.J. Miksell, senior, Belleville East
Miksell won the No. 1 singles flight in the Southwestern Conference Tournament and was named co-conference player of the year. Won opening round in 2A state tournament.
Arnav Purshottom, senior, Summit
Purshottom was 17-3 playing at the top of the Falcons lineup and finished seventh in the Class 2 singles state tournament.
Jake Stewart, junior, Triad
Stewart won the Triad Sectional singles title and helped the Knights to a ninth-place finish in the Class 1A state tournament, the program's best, by posting a 3-2 record in the singles draw.
