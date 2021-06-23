 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
All-Metro boys tennis player of the year: Erb put finishing touch on MICDS career by winning first Class 3 singles title
0 comments

All-Metro boys tennis player of the year: Erb put finishing touch on MICDS career by winning first Class 3 singles title

From the 2021 All-Metro boys tennis series
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Metro League Tournament

Evan Erb of MICDS hits a return volley during the championship match of the No. 1 singles flight of the Metro League boys tennis tournament on Wednesday, April 14, 2021 at Westminster Christian Academy in Town and Country, Mo. Paul Kopsky | STLhighschoolsports.com

Evan Erb had one goal going into his final high school season with the MICDS boys tennis team.

"I wanted to win my final match," said Erb, who will be playing collegiately at Washington and Lee University in Lexington, Va.

More specifically, Erb hoped his final match would be the singles championship of Missouri’s inaugural Class 3 state tournament. Erb even had an expectation about the opponent for the Class 3 singles title — Gus Tettamble of St. Louis University High.

Erb proved to be correct in his preseason prediction and came through with one of his finest efforts in his three seasons with the Rams — there was no 2020 season because of the COVID-19 pandemic — with a 6-3, 6-3 victory against Tettamble, who was undefeated going into the final.

That gave Erb his second state title as he also won in 2018 as a freshman in Class 1. It also earned Erb the distinction of being the Post-Dispatch All-Metro boys tennis player of the year.

"I thought that our team was set up to win it all last season," Erb said. "I truly thought we had the best team in the state and it was disappointing that we didn't get a chance to prove it. This year my main focus was winning the individual title and I prepped with Coach (Patrick) Huewe and Coach (Brad) Heinemann along with my personal coaches, Troy Bray and Matt Kuelker, all year for that match."

Erb got off to a fast start this season, highlighted by a 6-1, 6-1 win over Akash Rajan of John Burroughs in the No. 1 flight of the Metro League Tournament. Rajan was the only player to defeat Erb in his 26 postseason matches in high school. That occurred in the semifinals of the Class 1 state tournament in 2019, when Rajan went on to win the singles title as Erb finished third.

The middle part of this season had a couple of bumps for Erb. He lost to eventual Class 1 champion Richard King of Barstow in the championship match of the Tournament of Champions at MICDS and also fell to Rory Sutter of John Burroughs during a dual match. Sutter teamed with Rajan to win the first Class 3 doubles title.

But those losses proved to be the final ones for Erb, who finished his high school career with a 59-11 record.

Erb also had the toughest draw of the Class 3 singles state tournament as he had to face Brian Kim of Lindbergh in the opening round. Kim finished third in the Class 2 singles tournament as a freshman in 2019.

"I was surprised to play Brian right off the bat," Erb said. "I knew that would be my hardest match until the finals."

It certainly was, as Erb and Kim split the first two sets. Because of the weather, the third set was not played out and was decided by a super tiebreaker, which Erb won 10-6.

Erb then won his next two rounds at state in straight sets to set up his anticipated matchup against Tettamble.

"I felt I played one of my best matches for sure," Erb said of his title win. "The score may have been 6-3, 6-3, but there were a lot of deuce games. Props go out to Gus. He made it very tough for me."

Huewe said he felt Erb's 70th and last match for the Rams was his best.

"I thought that Evan played his best match ever, both physically and mentally," Huewe said. "And he needed to because Gus played fantastically. Evan has always been a tremendous counter puncher, but through the years he has turned the defense into offense.

"He also developed this year into more of a vocal leader. It was like having an additional coach on the court."

Erb said his two state titles were much different emotionally.

"I don't think I fully appreciated what a state championship would mean to me and to MICDS when I won as a freshman," Erb said. "I appreciate that now. This year it was the end game, to win in my final year and in the most competitive class. It means a lot to end this way."

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports