All-Metro boys tennis player of the year: Erb put finishing touch on MICDS career by winning first Class 3 singles title

Evan Erb had one goal going into his final high school season with the MICDS boys tennis team.
"I wanted to win my final match," said Erb, who will be playing collegiately at Washington and Lee University in Lexington, Va.
More specifically, Erb hoped his final match would be the singles championship of Missouri’s inaugural Class 3 state tournament. Erb even had an expectation about the opponent for the Class 3 singles title — Gus Tettamble of St. Louis University High.
Erb proved to be correct in his preseason prediction and came through with one of his finest efforts in his three seasons with the Rams — there was no 2020 season because of the COVID-19 pandemic — with a 6-3, 6-3 victory against Tettamble, who was undefeated going into the final.
That gave Erb his second state title as he also won in 2018 as a freshman in Class 1. It also earned Erb the distinction of being the Post-Dispatch All-Metro boys tennis player of the year.
"I thought that our team was set up to win it all last season," Erb said. "I truly thought we had the best team in the state and it was disappointing that we didn't get a chance to prove it. This year my main focus was winning the individual title and I prepped with Coach (Patrick) Huewe and Coach (Brad) Heinemann along with my personal coaches, Troy Bray and Matt Kuelker, all year for that match."
Erb got off to a fast start this season, highlighted by a 6-1, 6-1 win over Akash Rajan of John Burroughs in the No. 1 flight of the Metro League Tournament. Rajan was the only player to defeat Erb in his 26 postseason matches in high school. That occurred in the semifinals of the Class 1 state tournament in 2019, when Rajan went on to win the singles title as Erb finished third.
The middle part of this season had a couple of bumps for Erb. He lost to eventual Class 1 champion Richard King of Barstow in the championship match of the Tournament of Champions at MICDS and also fell to Rory Sutter of John Burroughs during a dual match. Sutter teamed with Rajan to win the first Class 3 doubles title.
But those losses proved to be the final ones for Erb, who finished his high school career with a 59-11 record.
Erb also had the toughest draw of the Class 3 singles state tournament as he had to face Brian Kim of Lindbergh in the opening round. Kim finished third in the Class 2 singles tournament as a freshman in 2019.
"I was surprised to play Brian right off the bat," Erb said. "I knew that would be my hardest match until the finals."
It certainly was, as Erb and Kim split the first two sets. Because of the weather, the third set was not played out and was decided by a super tiebreaker, which Erb won 10-6.
Erb then won his next two rounds at state in straight sets to set up his anticipated matchup against Tettamble.
"I felt I played one of my best matches for sure," Erb said of his title win. "The score may have been 6-3, 6-3, but there were a lot of deuce games. Props go out to Gus. He made it very tough for me."
Huewe said he felt Erb's 70th and last match for the Rams was his best.
"I thought that Evan played his best match ever, both physically and mentally," Huewe said. "And he needed to because Gus played fantastically. Evan has always been a tremendous counter puncher, but through the years he has turned the defense into offense.
"He also developed this year into more of a vocal leader. It was like having an additional coach on the court."
Erb said his two state titles were much different emotionally.
"I don't think I fully appreciated what a state championship would mean to me and to MICDS when I won as a freshman," Erb said. "I appreciate that now. This year it was the end game, to win in my final year and in the most competitive class. It means a lot to end this way."
2021 All-Metro boys tennis first team
Preston Achter, sophomore, Priory
Achter was the No. 1 singles player on the Class 2 state team champion Ravens team. He had a huge win in singles in Priory’s 5-4 win over Ladue in the state semifinals. Achter also won the Class 2 individual singles championship, doing so without losing a set.
Evan Erb, senior, MICDS
Erb put an exclamation point on a stellar high school career by capturing the singles title in Missouri’s newly formed Class 3. It was the second state title for Erb, who won in Class 1 as a freshman in 2018. Erb also finished third in 2019. Erb, who also won the top flight in the Metro League Tournament, will play at Washington and Lee University.
Brian Kim, junior, Lindbergh
Kim finished the season with an 18-2 record. He had the misfortune of drawing MICDS’ Evan Erb in the first round at state, losing to the eventual champ in a third set super tiebreaker. Kim went on to win four matches and capture the consolation title in Class 3. Kim had finished third in singles in Class 2 as a freshman in 2019.
Akash Rajan, senior, John Burroughs
Rajan was the No. 1 singles player on the Class 3 Bombers team champion. He was on team state champions all three years of his career (2018, 2019, 2021). Rajan, who won the Class 1 singles title in 2019, teamed with Rory Sutter to win the Class 3 doubles championship this season. He will attend Indiana University but is not playing tennis.
Rory Sutter, senior, John Burroughs
Played on team state champions all three years of his career (2018, 2019, 2021). At No. 2 singles, won clinching match in this year’s Class 3 state team final against Rockhurst. Sutter then teamed with Akash Rajan to win the Class 3 doubles state title. Sutter, who finished second in Class 1 singles his previous two years of the individual state tournament, also will attend Indiana but not play tennis in college.
Gus Tettamble, junior, St. Louis U. High
Tettamble finished the regular season with an undefeated record despite playing most of the season with a sore wrist. He advanced to the Class 3 singles championship match with three straight-set victories. His only loss of the season came in the championship match against All-Metro player of the year Evan Erb.
2021 All-Metro boys tennis second team
Max Chen, freshman, Ladue
Chen played No. 1 singles for Rams, who finished third as a team in Class 2. Chen also finished second individually in singles.
Sean Finnie, senior, Priory
Finnie played No. 2 singles on Ravens' Class 2 state championship team and then won Class 2 doubles championship with Christian Djavaherian.
Tommy Griese, freshman, Duchesne
Griese finished the season 19-2. One of the losses came in the Class 1 singles championship match against Richard King of Barstow.
Jaden Henderson, senior, Triad
Henderson won his second sectional championship, won the top flight in the Mississippi Valley Conference tournament and finished in the top 16 of Illinois’ Class 1A state singles tournament.
Evan Potter, senior, O'Fallon
Potter won the top flight in the Southwestern Conference Tournament and also won the singles title in the Class 2A Belleville West Sectional.
Danny Radke, sophomore, Whitfield
Radke had an impressive 17-2 record. He finished third in singles in Class 1, losing only to eventual champion Richard King of Barstow in the semifinals.
2021 All-Metro boys tennis third team
Rafay Cheema, freshman, Liberty
Cheema finished 26-2 and was sixth in the Class 2 singles state tournament.
Colton Hulme, freshman, Edwardsville
No. 1 player for the Illinois Class 2A sectional champion Tigers. Hulme finished in the top 16 at the state tournament in singles.
Justin Jan, junior, MICDS
Jan finished third in singles in the Class 3 singles state tournament.
Amit Kadan, sophomore, Ladue
Kadan finished third in the Class 2 singles state tournament.
Seth Noel, senior, Westminster
No. 1 singles player on Wildcats team that finished second in Class 1. Noel teamed with Daniel Stengel to win Class 1 doubles title.
Edward Yue, sophomore, Marquette
Yue was No. 1 singles player on very good Mustangs squad and teamed with Nicholas Chun to finish sixth in Class 3 doubles.
In this Series
2021 All-Metro boys tennis
-
All-Metro boys tennis player of the year: Erb put finishing touch on MICDS career by winning first Class 3 singles title
-
2021 All-Metro boys tennis first team
-
2021 All-Metro boys tennis second team
- 4 updates