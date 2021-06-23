All-Metro boys tennis player of the year: Erb put finishing touch on MICDS career by winning first Class 3 singles title

Erb got off to a fast start this season, highlighted by a 6-1, 6-1 win over Akash Rajan of John Burroughs in the No. 1 flight of the Metro League Tournament. Rajan was the only player to defeat Erb in his 26 postseason matches in high school. That occurred in the semifinals of the Class 1 state tournament in 2019, when Rajan went on to win the singles title as Erb finished third.

The middle part of this season had a couple of bumps for Erb. He lost to eventual Class 1 champion Richard King of Barstow in the championship match of the Tournament of Champions at MICDS and also fell to Rory Sutter of John Burroughs during a dual match. Sutter teamed with Rajan to win the first Class 3 doubles title.

But those losses proved to be the final ones for Erb, who finished his high school career with a 59-11 record.

Erb also had the toughest draw of the Class 3 singles state tournament as he had to face Brian Kim of Lindbergh in the opening round. Kim finished third in the Class 2 singles tournament as a freshman in 2019.

"I was surprised to play Brian right off the bat," Erb said. "I knew that would be my hardest match until the finals."