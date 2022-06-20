 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Amit Kadan, junior, Ladue

  •

Kadan was unbeaten at No. 3 singles for the dominant Class 2 team state championship Rams squad. He also finished second in doubles with Brian Tokarczyk.

