Arnav Poddar, senior, Clayton

By Bill Hester | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com

Jun 13, 2023

Poddar was a part of two state champions. The Greyhounds won the Class 1 team title and Poddar teamed with Ismael Robles/Razzaq to win the Class 1 doubles title.