Erb was the No. 1 singles player for the Rams, who finished second as a team in Class 1. He finished third in Class 1 in singles after winning the title as a freshman. He lost to eventual champion Akash Rajan of John Burroughs in the semifinals and came back to defeat teammate Chase Nwamu in the third-place match. Erb teamed with Nwamu to defeat Rajan and Rory Sutter at No. 1 doubles in the team finals. Erb finished with a 17-7 singles record.