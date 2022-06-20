 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Gavin Sohn, senior, O'Fallon

  • 0

Sohn was an Illinois Class 2A sectional champion, defeating Colton Hulme of Edwardsville and R.J. Miksell of Belleville East in straight sets, and won a pair of matches at state.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News