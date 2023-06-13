Jai Patel, sophomore, MICDS By Bill Hester | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com Jun 13, 2023 18 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Patel teamed with Owen Kizer to finish second in Class 2 doubles, falling to Ladue's Nathan Chan and Amit Kadan in the final 6-2, 7-6. Patel was sixth in singles at state last season. 0 Comments STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story 2023 All-Metro boys tennis second team