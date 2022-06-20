 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jake Stewart, junior, Triad

  •

Stewart won the Triad Sectional singles title and helped the Knights to a ninth-place finish in the Class 1A state tournament, the program's best, by posting a 3-2 record in the singles draw.

