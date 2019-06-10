Subscribe for 99¢
Jeremy Ouyang, Ladue

Jeremy Ouyang, Ladue tennis

Ouyang had a tremendous regular season as the No. 1 player for the Rams but saved his best for the biggest stage at state. He had straight-set wins over Garret Lewis of Joplin and Nick Fischer of SLUH, who both came back through the consolation bracket to win medals. Ouyang then won a three-set thriller over Frederick Fraunfelder of state champion Rock Bridge in the semifinals before falling to CBC’s A.J. Woodman, the All-Metro player of the year, 6-3, 7-6 in the state title match.