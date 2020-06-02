Joe McAllister, MICDS
0 comments

Joe McAllister, MICDS

  • 0
Subscribe for $1 a month
Joe McAllister, MICDS tennis

Joe McAllister, MICDS tennis

Graduation year: 2016

McAllister captured six state championships, including a leading role in the Rams’ four-year sweep of Class 1 team titles from 2013-16. He also won the Class 1 doubles title in 2015 with Tyler Raclin and followed the next season with a Class 1 singles title. McAllister, who played at Cornell, was a three-time first team All-Metro selection and was the All-Metro player of the year in 2015.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports