Joe McAllister, MICDS

Graduation year: 2016
McAllister captured six state championships, including a leading role in the Rams’ four-year sweep of Class 1 team titles from 2013-16. He also won the Class 1 doubles title in 2015 with Tyler Raclin and followed the next season with a Class 1 singles title. McAllister, who played at Cornell, was a three-time first team All-Metro selection and was the All-Metro player of the year in 2015.
