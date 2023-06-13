Varley took over the No. 1 singles spot from two-time state champion Preston Achter. Varley showed he belonged at the top with a great regular season, which included a singles title in the prestigious Tournament of Champions, defeating eventual Class 2 singles champion Max Chen of Ladue in the final. Varley teamed with Achter in doubles in the postseason to capture the Class 3 title with a thrilling 7-5, 3-6, 10-5 win in the final over Trey Lambright and Chris Thornberry of team state champion Pembroke Hill.