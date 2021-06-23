Justin Jan, junior, MICDS Jun 23, 2021 1 hr ago 0 {{featured_button_text}} Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Jan finished third in singles in the Class 3 singles state tournament. 0 comments STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story All-Metro Boys Tennis 2021 All-Metro boys tennis third team 1 hr ago