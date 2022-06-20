 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Justin Jan, senior, MICDS

  • 0

Jan lost in the Class 2 singles championship match in three sets to Preston Achter of Priory after finishing third in singles as a junior.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News