Kanji Yanaba, Parkway West
0 comments

Kanji Yanaba, Parkway West

  • 0
Subscribe for $1 a month

Graduation year: 2017

Yanaba won Class 2 doubles in 2015, finished second in doubles in 2016 and third in singles in 2017.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports