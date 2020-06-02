Mac Rechan, Clayton
Mac Rechan, Clayton

Mac Rechan, Clayton tennis

Graduation year: 2014

Rechan made it to the Class 1 singles state semifinals three seasons in a row (2011-2013). He finished second in 2012 and won the state title in 2013, defeating teammate Joey Dulle in the championship match. Rechan was a first-team All-Metro pick all four years and was player of the year in 2012 and 2013. Rechan played collegiately at Georgetown University.

