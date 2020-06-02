Mac Rechan, Clayton

Graduation year: 2014
Rechan made it to the Class 1 singles state semifinals three seasons in a row (2011-2013). He finished second in 2012 and won the state title in 2013, defeating teammate Joey Dulle in the championship match. Rechan was a first-team All-Metro pick all four years and was player of the year in 2012 and 2013. Rechan played collegiately at Georgetown University.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.