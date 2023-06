Chen was the No. 1 singles player on a Rams' team that defended its Class 2 state team championship. Chen also shined in the individual phase of the tournament, winning the Class 2 singles title in dominating fashion, losing just seven games in his four matches at state. It was Chen's third individual medal at state. He lost to Priory’s Preston Achter in the singles final in 2021 and teamed with Nathan Chan to win the consolation doubles title in 2022.