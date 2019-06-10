Subscribe for 99¢
Signed to play for the University of Toledo, Skaer was a four-time state qualifier and three-time sectional champion. Finished Lancers career with 102 singles victory, including 31 as a senior. He defeated Zach Trimpe of Edwardsville in the sectional final this season to even the rivalry between the two future NCAA Division I players at 5-5 through their four years. Skaer was a two-time Southwestern Conference player of the year, including this year, and won the Moline Tournament this season.