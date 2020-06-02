Michael Peters, John Burroughs
Michael Peters, John Burroughs

Graduation year: 2015

Peters reached state championship matches in three of his four seasons. He was second in Class 1 doubles in 2012 and 2013 and won the state singles championship in 2014 before finishing third in singles in 2015. Peters was first team All-Metro three times and was player of the year in 2014. Peters, also a standout offensive lineman for John Burroughs’ football team, played college tennis at Harvard University.

