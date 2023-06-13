Nathan Chan, senior, Ladue By Bill Hester | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com Jun 13, 2023 17 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Chan was undefeated at No. 2 singles for the Class 2 state team champion Rams. He teamed with Amit Kadan to win the Class 2 doubles title. 0 Comments STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story 2023 All-Metro boys tennis second team