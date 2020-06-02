Player of the decade: Carson Haskins, Parkway South

Graduation year: 2018
Haskins, the Post-Dispatch boys tennis player of the decade, was the most dominant player in the history of Missouri high school boys tennis. He joined Michael Johnston of Clayton (1985-1988) as the only four-time singles champions in the history of the state tournament, which began in 1926. Carson, who won titles in Class 2 from 2015-2018, did so without losing any of his 188 sets. Haskins now is heading into his junior season as a player at Indiana University.
