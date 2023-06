Achter earned his third first-place state tournament medal in as many years by winning the Class 3 doubles title this year. Achter won Class 2 singles titles in 2021 and 2022. This year he elected to play doubles in the postseason and teamed with John Varley to win the championship. Achter, who was the Post-Dispatch Scholar Athlete from Priory, will attend the United States Military Academy-West Point.